50 Cent honors Eminem on 57th birthday

Rapper 50 Cent on Saturday honored Eminem as the Detroit native celebrated his 57th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, 50 Cent shared multiple throwback photos with Marshall Mathers aka Eminem with the caption, “Just listen, they can only be as good as us never better.”

Photos shared by 50 Cent also featured Dr. Dre, who is also known as Eminem's mentor.

The “Lose Yourself” rapper famously derided President Donald Trump as a racist and a reckless leader in a rap video in October 2017.

Eminem told his fans in the four-minute unaccompanied vocal they must choose whether to support him or the president.

"Racism is the only thing that he's fantastic for," Eminem rapped in the video that was taped in a Detroit parking garage.

Trump has dismissed accusations of racism. For example, he said in February he is "the least racist person."

The rap also mentioned Barack Obama, Trump's predecessor in the White House, and Hillary Clinton.

"But we better give Obama props / 'cause what we got in office now is a kamikaze / that'll probably cause a nuclear holocaust," Eminem rapped.

Eminem rebuked Trump for his strong criticism of National Football League players for kneeling during the national anthem before games.

The gesture was a form of demonstration that began in silent protest against police violence against black people.











