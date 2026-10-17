Former Trump aide reacts after Katie Zacharia breaks his record

Anthony Scaramucci weighed in on Katie Zacharia’s departure as White House press secretary in a series of posts on social media platform X on Friday.

He noted that her tenure was less than his as communications director at just five days in the role.

“Records are made to be broken,” he wrote on X. “But I take no pleasure in other people’s pain.”

In another post he wrote, “Dear Katie Zacharia— speaking as the world's leading expert on short White House tenures: turn off the news and go enjoy your family. In time you’ll realize that the Universe did you a major favor.”

Scaramucci famously served just 11 days as President Trump’s White House communications director during the president’s first term.

Social media users have joked in recent days about whether Zacharia would last “one Scaramucci” after her first press briefing Tuesday was heavily scrutinized.

Zacharia was fired after less than a week on the job after a rocky start as President Donald ‌Trump's top spokesperson.

She was "let go" and is "transitioning out" of the press secretary position, according to two separate White House officials.

She faced days of questions about her legal credentials and criticism of her performance in a news briefing and interviews.

The departure leaves Trump without a key public messenger just over two weeks before November's midterm elections, a critical period when the president is seeking to tout his administration's accomplishments and help his fellow Republicans retain control of Congress.

Trump told reporters earlier on Friday that he had ⁠asked Zacharia to reconsider whether to continue in her role after facing tough press coverage during her first days on the job.

"I told her: 'I think you're better off being happy, and I'm not sure you can ever be happy in this stuff.' There's nothing easy about this stuff," Trump told reporters as he departed the White House for a weekend trip.