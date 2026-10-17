Reform mayor Luke Campbell faces police probe over nude photo claims

In a major update, the reform UK mayor is under police investigation for allegedly displaying explicit photos of himself to a female member of staff.

The 39-year-old Luke Campbell, the mayor of Hull and East Yorkshire and an Olympic gold medalist boxer is alleged to have shown a senior female officer fully naked of himself.

The female officer alleges in one report stating, “I was deliberately exposed to naked and sexualised images involving the mayor in the workplace, without my consent, and was laughed at when I was visibly embarrassed.”

“In my view, this was unwanted conduct of a sexual nature which violated my dignity and created a humiliating, degrading and offensive working environment.”

The documents further submitted as part of a complaint lodged at an employment tribunal, stated that she lost the position because of his unwelcome intimate conduct.

Although the matter is now the concern of an internal complaint mechanism at Heyca, concerns have emerged regarding the autonomy of the process amid accusations that individuals named within the complaint have received witness disclosure transparency, and protection protocols during the process.

Furthermore, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Housing, communities and local government said: “While we cannot comment on individual allegations, mayors should be held to the highest possible standards in elected office and combined authorities must have appropriate arrangements for protecting their staff, with the right safeguards in place when allegations are made.”

“We have established processes in place to intervene in cases where they fail to meet these standards and will not hesitate to use them where required.”