Elon Musk to share key message on solving US national debt in ‘The Builders with Walter Isaacson’ podcast soon

The debut episode of “The Builders with Water Isaacson” podcast is set to launch on October 20. In the first episode, Musk argued that artificial intelligence and robots are the remaining path to solving the US national debt, claiming the issue resolved through frugal spending alone.

According to Musk, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) reform experiment he led ended without success, demonstrating that the government cannot solve its fiscal deficit through internal means alone.

He further said the president, House and judiciary have no desire to cut spending while suggesting that a future administration might revive the initiative with more capable leadership.

Musk conceded that he had gone too far and spent a long time away from his companies. He insisted he would stay more behind the scenes going forward, noting that one or two months have been enough instead of the four months he formally served at the White House.

He predicted digital intelligence will surpass human capability within five years driven by 100 million to one billion humanoid robots that could potentially twofold the size of the economy within five to seven years.

The conversation from Kaleidoscope media highlights tech executives during current national debt arguments.

On social platform X, users have been responding with one writing, “ Excited to have Walter interview Elon. His books are so great. I appreciate being alive during both timelines.”

Second added, “ Looking forward to this one! Elon Musk and Walter Isaacson in the same conversation should be interesting. October 20 can’t come soon enough.”