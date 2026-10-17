Kim Kardashian looks back on the 'calm before the storm' with Kanye West

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were once a power couple. However, their long-year marriage crumbled.



Now, the Skims mogul looked back at her relationship with Ye, stating, “That time in my life was so, so much fun. And so special. It was, like, the normal years, the calm before the storm.”

She continued, “I realize that he loves, like, a project, right? I think he really fell in love with the idea of me, and the project behind it all."

"He loves things that maybe aren't cool and 'I'm going to make them cool.'”

The reality star added, “Whether it's, like, 'I’m going to stop rapping and do a whole singing album, like 808s [& Heartbreak].'”

“And everyone’s like, 'How could you not rap? It's blasphemy!' And then it’s the best album.”

Kardashian, reflecting on her relationship with West, stated that her former husband saw a project in her.

“I think he's like, 'Let me be with a reality star. No one respects it. I’m going to show you how cool it is.' He changed my life. He absolutely changed my life.”

Kardashian and West married for nearly seven years. The pair shares four children.