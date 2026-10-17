Miley Cyrus gets emotional during first major concert in years

Miley Cyrus returned to the stage after 4 years.

Marking her first major live performance in nearly four years with a special show at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl, Miley broke down in tears as she pays tribute to her late grandmother Dolly Parton.

During her performance, Miley opened up about finding a healthier balance between her career and personal life, explaining that performing cannot be everything because she wants to feel happy when she returns home.

She told the crowd, "For me, performance can’t be everything, because the curtain closes and the lights go down and I have to go back home and be happy with who I am."

Adding, "And I really appreciate you all honoring that and respecting and celebrating and supporting and encouraging me finding this balance in my life where I can really have everything that I ever wanted."

She also admitted that she had questioned whether she wanted to continue performing live before deciding to return to the stage.

Miley Cyrus treated fans to songs from her latest album, Bass Persuades, alongside familiar hits like The Climb and Party in the USA.