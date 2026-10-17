Billy Crystal reveals physical challenge of returning to Broadway at 78

Billy Crystal has opened up about finding strength as he returns to Broadway at 78.

The show is inspired by his family's life and the loss of their longtime home. Speaking with People Magazine, Crystal, known for his role in When Harry Met Sally..., revealed that he has gotten in "really good shape."

Crystal compared the physical demands of his latest Broadway run with his earlier show, 700 Sundays, noting that he was 22 years younger when he performed it. He also revealed that his voice was tired after completing five performances during a particularly busy weekend.

"You know, I’ve been through it before, but I was 22 years younger. So now, you know, I’ve gotten in really good shape. My voice is a little tired today, but we just finished a long weekend, five shows," he said.

Adding, "I just look forward to doing the show every night."

For those unaware, the title 860 refers to the address of the Los Angeles home where Crystal and his family lived for 46 years before it was destroyed in the devastating Palisades fires in January 2025.

Speaking of 860, the actor said, "It was our story. And so they were all part of it, and it’s a beautiful thing. And for the audiences, they get to know us, and that was part of it. You know, the set of the show is the house that we all grew up in. So for the audience, it’s like, ‘All right, come on in, and I’ll show you around.’ And that’s sort of the tone of the whole evening."

He further added, "Every night I get to relive it in an artistic way, which separates me from, you know, the initial pain and horribleness of it all. And I can see people nodding their heads, I can hear them be sympathetic, and I also hear them laugh."

"And then that’s what the night is about. It’s about the healing power of laughter," Billy Crystal said.