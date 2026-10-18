‘Now it works’: Zelenskyy welcomes US resumption of intelligence sharing with Ukraine
Zelenskyy says US intelligence sharing is working again after a temporary ban
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the United States has resumed providing Ukraine with critical intelligence to help defend against Russian missile strikes after a short pause, a move which could help Ukraine bolster its defense efforts amid the ongoing war with Russia.
Ukraine has relied on US intelligence to locate the fast-moving ballistic missiles that Russia has barraged its cities in successive waves.
Speaking to NBC’s Meet the Press he said: “We are very thankful for this,” “Now it works.”
US President Donald Trump earlier said this week that Washington was still sharing intelligence even though Ukrainian officials noted some Russian strikes happened unannounced.
According to Zelenskyy, he is holding crucial talks with US President Donald Trump’s envoys aiming to convene a new peace meeting as early as this week.
Zelenskyy said on Saturday that Ukraine, the United States and Russia could meet during a G20 summit in the US but noted that a meeting between Washington and Moscow remains tentative and the venue has yet to be finalized.
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