Zelenskyy warns US alignment with Russia would be a ‘historic’ mistake

On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that the US formally siding with Russian President Vladimir Putin would be a “historic” mistake, adding he still considers US President Donald Trump an ally.

He told NBC News’ Meet the Press program stating, “ We want to trust him, I hope that he will change his decisions, because I think that it’s all mistakes, and it will not help us, and it will not help the United States.”

Trump on Friday paused sweeping new sanctions against Russia passed by Congress in through an executive order, adding that the significant move is in the national interest of the United States.

The waiver came days after a deal with Putin was made to release hundreds of thousands of barrels of Russian diesel into the international market as fuel prices surged.

Zelenskyy today said the United States has resumed providing Ukraine with critical intelligence to help defend against Russian missile strikes after a short pause, a move which could help Ukraine bolster its defense efforts amid the ongoing war with Russia.

The restrictions have also been imposed on the Starlink satellite internet network which is crucial to downing fast-flying unmanned aerial vehicles. In addition, Zelenskyy said he seeks to speak by phone with US negotiators later Sunday and remains optimistic about an upcoming meeting.