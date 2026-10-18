Elon Musk cuts ex’s child support after she reveals their son, doc alleges

Ashley St. Clair has claimed that Elon Musk cut her monthly child support after she publicly revealed that he is the father of her son.

The update emerged in the new documentary Musk, where St. Clair, 28, said Musk, 55, first offered her $15 million and $100,000 a month in child support if she signed an NDA to keep their relationship secret.

She has said she could not sign it “in good conscience” and did not want their son, Romulus, now 2, to “feel like he’s a secret.”

In the documentary, she claims Musk then cut the payments to $40,000 a month after she refused, and to $20,000 after she revealed Romulus in February 2025, per Entertainment Weekly.

She said their relationship began in 2023, when Musk started replying to her posts on X. After a Mother’s Day post, she says he told her she should have more children. “You should have 10 kids,” she recalls him saying.

She also says Musk was “kind” until Romulus was born.

St. Clair further claims Musk may have more children than the public knows. She says other women told her Musk had been messaging them and “offering them children.”

She is in a custody battle with Musk over Romulus. Her legal team alleges the dispute led him to “substantially” reduce his support, leaving her facing eviction.

Musk has previously said he paid her $2.5 million and was “not against finding out” whether he is the child’s father.