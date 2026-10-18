'Star Trek' actor Michael Forest dies at 97

Michael Forest, who played the Greek god Apollo in the original Star Trek series, passed away this Wednesday.

His friend James A. Brown announced the news in a Facebook post on Friday. “It is with great sadness that I report that we have lost Michael Forest,” Brown wrote. “I knew him as an actor and loved him as a friend.”

Forest had more than 200 credits. He played Apollo in the 1967 Star Trek episode Who Mourns for Adonais? and returned to the role in 2013 in the fan-made web series Star Trek Continues.

Forest was also one of 40 Star Trek actors in Snoop Dogg’s 2020 parody film Unbelievable!!!!!

Outside Star Trek, Forest worked as a voice actor and starred in B movies made by Roger Corman.

He appeared in TV series including Zorro, The Dick Van Dyke Show, The Twilight Zone, and Gilligan’s Island, as well as the 2000 film Cast Away.