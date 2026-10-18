'Star Trek' actor Michael Forest dies at 97

Michael Forest was best known for playing Apollo in 'Star Trek' episode 'Who Mourns for Adonais?'

By Nimrah Saleem
Published October 18, 2026
Star Trek actor Michael Forest dies at 97
'Star Trek' actor Michael Forest dies at 97

Michael Forest, who played the Greek god Apollo in the original Star Trek series, passed away this Wednesday.

His friend James A. Brown announced the news in a Facebook post on Friday. “It is with great sadness that I report that we have lost Michael Forest,” Brown wrote. “I knew him as an actor and loved him as a friend.”

Forest had more than 200 credits. He played Apollo in the 1967 Star Trek episode Who Mourns for Adonais? and returned to the role in 2013 in the fan-made web series Star Trek Continues

Forest was also one of 40 Star Trek actors in Snoop Dogg’s 2020 parody film Unbelievable!!!!!

Outside Star Trek, Forest worked as a voice actor and starred in B movies made by Roger Corman. 

He appeared in TV series including Zorro, The Dick Van Dyke Show, The Twilight Zone, and Gilligan’s Island, as well as the 2000 film Cast Away.

Nimrah Saleem
Nimrah Saleem is an entertainment reporter with one year of experience, focusing on celebrity news, fashion, and lifestyle trends. She brings a fresh perspective to her work, exploring how public figures shape style, culture, and digital conversations while delivering content that resonates with modern audiences.
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