'Harry Potter' star Bonnie Wright delivers second child at home

Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter films, has welcomed her second child with husband Andrew Lococo.

The actress shared the news on Instagram on Saturday with a photo of her newborn son sleeping in a striped sleep suit.

“Say hello to our son Aster Sky Wright Lococo born at home on the 28th September,” she wrote to her 3.7 million followers.

She said he was named after the star-shaped flower and added that “our little star has been showered in love by his big brother Elio.”

Wright then thanked her midwife and doula for “guiding us through the birth portal.” She signed off, “Thank you universe for my loving bundle of boys!”

She also posted more photos of the family’s first days with the baby. One shows her in bed with Aster on her chest. Others show Lococo and three-year-old Elio meeting the new arrival.

Her Harry Potter co-stars sent their love. Evanna Lynch wrote, “What a beautiful little guy and beautiful name,” and Scarlett Hefner wrote, “He is so beautiful.” Katie Leung added, “What a lucky boy to have you as his mama. Rest up.”

Wright first appeared on screen at nine in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. After the franchise ended, she moved on to smaller independent films and theater work.

She married Lococo in 2022. Their first son, Elio Ocean, was born in 2023 and was also delivered at home.