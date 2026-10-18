‘Red alert’ issued after an unidentified flying object raises security concerns on NATO’s Eastern flank

On Sunday, thousands of people were urged to take shelter across the Baltic region after an unidentified flying object sparked a red alert in Lithuania prompting the rapid shutdown of Kaunas airport and the scrambling of NATO fighter jets.

The incident escalated border tensions along the eastern perimeter where governments have confronted escalating demands to react to airspace violations tied to the Ukraine conflict.

According to Lithuanian authorities, possible debris from an unmanned aerial vehicle had been found near the northern village of Juodzionys following the object’s disappearance from radar.

A statement from officials reads: “The circumstances of the incident, including the possible origin of the unmanned aerial vehicle and the possible cause of the explosion, are still under investigation.”

The alert came as Romania announced a distinct engagement involving anonymous UAVs above the Black Sea. According to the defence ministry, Romanian F-16 fighter jets shot down two jet drones downed over national waters on Sunday.

The aircraft were identified as belonging to the Geran family of attacking drones which Russia has deployed against targets in Ukraine. The incidents highlight the escalating dangers from the spillover of aerial warfare near NATO’s borders.

The incident highlights the increasing risks raised by the inadvertent spillover of air combat along NATO’s periphery. Though the intent of the unidentified aircraft remains uncertain, such incidents can force alliance members to activate air defense emergencies.