Kendall Jenner skips the Victoria’s Secret fashion show for another year: Here's why

Kendall Jenner did not walk in this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and she has not said why.

The brand shared a list of confirmed models a couple of days before the show, but Kendall’s name was not on it, and fans guessed she would sit it out again. The speculations were right.

She may simply be worn out as Kendall has had a very busy year as during fashion month, she flew around the world to walk in major runway shows.

In late September, she went from the Bottega Veneta show in Milan to the L’Oréal Paris show in Paris. The night before the Victoria’s Secret show, she went to the Academy Museum Gala with her boyfriend, Jacob Elordi. This is only a guess, since she has not commented.

Kendall first walked the Victoria’s Secret show in 2015 with her friend Gigi Hadid. She wore pale-blue crystal lingerie and a laced-up red-and-blue corset with a train. She walked again in 2016, when she earned her wings, and in 2018. The show then took a break for a few years. When it came back in a new format in 2024, Kendall did not return.

However, her sister Kylie Jenner made a surprise debut on this year’s runway.

One behind-the-stage moment also showed the beauty mogul, 29, embracing her momager, Kris Jenner.

Gigi and Bella Hadid also walked, along with Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Lima, Devyn Garcia and Barbara Palvin.