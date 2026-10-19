Elina Svitolina, Gael Monfils announce separation: ‘No one to blame here’

Ukrainian tennis star Elina Svitolina on Monday announced the end of her marriage with fellow tennis player Gael Monfils.

Taking to Instagram, the sixth-ranked Ukrainian made the major announcement related to his conjugal life, “This is the most difficult thing I have ever had to share.”

Svitolina shared how deeply the war in Ukraine affected her mental well-being, noting that Monfils was a vital source of support when she stepped away from tennis to heal.

She continued, “But some battles happen deep inside you, and no amount of love from someone else can win them for you. With time, I came to understand that I need to find my way back to myself and that I cannot do that within our marriage.”

“With time, I came to understand that I need to find my way back to myself and that I cannot do that within our marriage. It is the hardest truth I have ever had to face and the hardest thing I have ever had to tell the person I love. Gaël listened. He has respected what I need with a strength and grace I will never forget.”

The tennis star also expressed admiration for the bond she shared with her husband, “Gaël has loved me through my greatest joys and my darkest moments, and I have loved him with all my heart.”

Monfils and Svitolina have a daughter together. Speaking about her future, she affirmed that Skai will always be priority as this is the end of our marriage, not family and “we will always be her parents, side by side, at every step of her life.”

In conclusion, she also urged the fans to give space and kindness, allowing them to heal.

Monfils was widely expected to end his career in front of his home fans at the Paris Masters from October 31. Elina Svitolina and Gaël Monfils got married in 2021.