Miranda Kerr opens up about her secret health battle: 'Certain things inflame me'

Miranda Kerr opens up about her secret health battle

Miranda Kerr has spoken openly about her secret health struggles.

In a new interview with Stellar magazine, the Australian supermodel revealed that she has been dealing with an inflammatory bowel condition for years. For this reason, she has to be particularly careful about what she eats.

"I was saying this is what I do for me because I've had my blood taken and I've had issues for, oh my goodness. I had proctitis. It's an inflammatory bowel thing, so I have to be really specific about what I eat," Miranda began.

The Sydney-born stunner further added that she has ditched eggs in favour of meats, including bison and venison.

"Certain things inflame me. That doesn’t mean it inflames everyone. For instance, my kids eat eggs. That's amazing, right?" said Miranda.

The 43-year-old model added that her kids do not follow the same eating habits as their mom.

"My kids are not eating bison, but I am because that's what is working for me. That's why I've placed such a huge emphasis on my health. When I'm feeling my best, I give my best as a mother, my best to my work, my best as a friend," Miranda said.

For those unaware, the model is a mother of four kids, Flynn, 15, Hart, 8, Myles, 7, and Pierre, 2.