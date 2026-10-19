Lamine Yamal, Ines Garcia welcome new member to family: ‘I can't be happier’

Lamine Yamal and his girlfriend Ines Garcia shared exciting family news with the addition of a new member.

Taking to Instagram, Garcia posted the pictures and videos of adorable two puppies. The pictures showed two puppies resting cosily in a comfortable space. In another picture, Yamal was seen carrying these two babies.

The video footage showed how idyllically the two puppies were playing in the lawn with a toy.

Garcia posted all these pictures with a heart-warming caption and heart emoji on Instagram, “Our first days with the babies. I can't be happier.”

The social media users also adored these two babies and wished the couple a happy family.

Yamal and Garcia became a viral couple soon after the FIFA World Cup 2026 in which Spain defeated Argentina. Soon after the World Cup, the couple especially mired in various relationship related controversies in which netizens and fans accused Garcia of leaving previous boyfriend just to date with Yamal. Some rumours also revolved around Garcia’s pregnancy.

However, their relationship weathered all these rumours and now they together welcome a new family addition.