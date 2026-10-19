Elon Musk makes exciting announcement for American kids: 'This will be the first of many'

Elon Musk has shared an excitingly big announcement for American kids in his latest post.

The CEO of SpaceX announced he plans to give every child in America one share in his aerospace and AI company SpaceX in 2027. The declaration comes shortly after he slammed Anthropic for his plan of pledging 5 percent of its shares to a public benefit fund. Instead Musk urged the tech company to reimburse these shares directly to the public.

On X, Musk wrote, “Next year, I will give one of my SpaceX shares to every kid in America.”

“This will be the first of many.”

However, no further details have been disclosed by Musk like when he would distribute the shares in 2027 , what’s the eligibility criteria and what’s the method of transferring these shares to millions of American kids.

A single SpaceX share is currently valued at roughly $146 to $147. 72 million children under the age of 18 in the United States, the total giveaway would be worth roughly $10.5 billion to $11 billion.

Founded by Elon Musk in 2002, SpaceX is one of the world’s most valuable private companies. It operates the Starlink satellite internet network alongside its major launch and spacecraft programs.

The announcement also drew encouraging responses from netizens on social media. Evan Kilgore, an author, wrote “Elon, this is incredibly kind and altruistic. I have a quick clarifying question…”

“Do you plan on giving a share to every kid in America, or every American child, specifically?”

Another one praised the move, “Incredible. Giving kids a stake in a company like SpaceX opens the door for many opportunities and gets kids thinking about investments at a young age. Nice one!”