Mindy Kaling joins 'Running Point' cast for Season 3

On Running Point — a hit Netflix series — Mindy Kaling wore several hats as writer, executive producer, and co-creator, and is now set to star in the third season.



Her character, Divya, is described as outspoken and confident, and as the CEO of a well-known gaming app.

According to the description of the character, it reads, “Much like Isla (Kate Hudson), she’s proudly the first female leader in her male-dominated field. Their similarities end there, with Divya becoming a thorn in Isla’s plans all season.”

Shooting is ongoing on season three in Los Angeles, and Kate Hudson – who is also starring – is set to direct the first episode that would mark her directorial debut on the silver screen.

Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Brenda Song, Fabrizio Guido, Chet Hanks, Toby Sandeman, Justin Theroux, Ray Romano, Uche Agada, Ken Marino and Jay Ellis are returning to the show.

The logline of Running Point reads, “Isla Gordon (Kate Hudson), who takes over as president of the Los Angeles Waves family basketball franchise after a scandal forces her brother's resignation.”

“Ambitious Isla must prove her capability in a male-dominated industry to her skeptical family and the sports community. You can find the full logline in the referenced web document.”