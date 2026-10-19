Dakota Johnson's mom says daughter is deeply in love
Dakota Johnson’s is dating singer Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly
Actress Melanie Griffith wished her daughter Stella a happy first wedding anniversary on social media on Monday.
Taking to Instagram, she posted a photo of her daughter and son-in-law, writing “Stella and Alex have been married for 1year! October 18th 2025. I see them thriving in their union. I feel them happy, excited, solid, content and deeply in love. Happy Anniversary you two!! “
Stella is her daughter with former husband Antonio Banderas. She is an entrepreneur, model, and actress who founded the beauty brand Lightbound.
Melanie Griffith is the mother of Dakota Johnson, who is currently making headlines due to her rumored romance with rockstar Machine Gun Kelly.
Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker, recently spent a night at Dakota Johnson's house after the actress was seen waiting for the singer at a studio before getting into his car.
As soon as pictures of them went viral on social media, the Daily Mail shared exclusive intimate details about their relationship.
According to an insider quoted by the Daily Mail, the pair have intense chemistry and have allegedly started discussing their future together.
The source also claimed Dakota has introduced MGK to her mother, Melanie Griffith, who reportedly approves of him.
The pair, who first met at Taylor Swift’s wedding in July, first sparked romance rumors a month ago when they were seen spending time together in New York City.
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