Jon Stewart extends 'The Daily Show' deal through 2028 election

Jon Stewart, a key late-night host, extended his contract at Comedy Central for his show The Da, allowing him to continue commentary through the presidential election in 2028.



The agreement comes after the contract was set to expire at the end of 2026 after a one-year renewal in November 2025.

Other hosts, despite the deal, will remain in place, including Ronny Chieng, Josh Johnson, Jordan Klepper, Michael Kosta, and Desi Lydic, along with Troy Iwata and Grace Kuhlenschmidt.

On the renewal, George Cheeks, co-chair and chief content officer of Skydance TV, said, “Jon Stewart is a generational talent and ‘The Daily Show’ continues to be one of the most influential franchises on television and a cornerstone of Comedy Central. We are excited to continue our partnership with Jon and his award-winning news team."