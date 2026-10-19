Cristiano Ronaldo slapped with 30-day ban after Portugal walkout

Cristiano Ronaldo, in a note, on social media previously explained his dispute with coach

By Hassan Sohail
Published October 19, 2026
Cristiano Ronaldo slapped with 30-day ban after Portugal walkout

The Portuguese Football Federation on Monday suspended its leading star, Cristiano Ronaldo, for 30 days for walking out of the national team's training camp in the wake of a row with coach Jorge Jesus.

Imposing a €255 fine, the federation's council upheld the charge levelled against the Portuguese forward, according to a statement.

The ruling does not make clear which match the suspension would apply to, or whether time served under a provisional suspension would factor into the penalty.

Ronaldo, in a note previously written on social media, stated about his future in Portugal amid uncertainty, "If I am physically well, playing for my club, with goals, I hope, after serving the suspension that may be applied to me, I will be available, as I have always been until today, to compete and win for our national team."

In the same note, the football icon thanked his fans, writing, "At the end of the match I only wanted everything to finish with the victory and to be alone. A failure that is solely my responsibility and that should not have happened.

"I apologise to the Portuguese who supported us intensely there, I apologise to the fans, and I apologise to those who, without being Portuguese, may have travelled there to see me and whom I may have disappointed."

Hassan Sohail
Hassan is a reporter covering entertainment and sports, with 3 years of experience. He focuses on film, celebrity culture, and major sporting events, delivering engaging stories that capture both on-screen narratives and on-field action, while offering readers a dynamic blend of pop culture and sports coverage.
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