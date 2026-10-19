Elizabeth Holmes reacts to ‘You Can See Everything’ in shock prison call

Elizabeth Holmes, once an inspiring figure in Silicon Valley, was sent to jail after her company, Theranos, failed to deliver what it promised, leading to criminal fraud charges and prison.



Now, a documentary based on her life has been made and released in theatres, titled You Can See Everything.

Its director, Nathan Fielder, revealed in a recent interview that Holmes reached out to him from prison.

The Canadian filmmaker, in an interview with Wired, shared that he has not talked to him in over six months.

“She had not called me in over six months. I had not heard from her in any way,” he said.

This month's silence broke last week, according to Fielder, when Holmes asked how he was doing.

Then, the director recalled asking her about the movie about her story, her reaction and whether she had seen the project.

Holmes, in response, told Fielder that she was mostly unaware of the discussion sparked by the documentary.

"She told me she had seen some stuff, but most things she just isn’t seeing, so she’s heard things, but she hasn’t really read anything."

Then, out of the blue, Fielder recounted Holmes ended the call before telling him a three-word message: "And then, at the end, she said to me – 'I trust you. ’"

The director's response was brief: "I said, ‘OK, thanks."

Fielder's remarks spotlighted Holmes's reaction behind the bars in You Can See Everything, based on her life, and renewed attention turned to the Thearonos founder.