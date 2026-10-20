Paris jogger's unstoppable fitness routine amazes internet

A video of a woman jogging through the streets of Paris during protests has gone viral.

She is seen making her way through protesters, fire, smoke and burnt items on the streets, leaving people in awe of her commitment to her fitness routine.

The video of the unnamed woman has gone viral with the caption "no compromise on fitness", with social media users posting funny comments.

One user shared the video to praise the people of France, writing “From Liberty, Equality, Fraternity... to Cardio? You’ve got to hand it to France. The nation that literally wrote the book on revolution and reshaping the modern world through street-level defiance is still at it except today, even civil unrest won’t get in the way of a daily workout. On one hand, it's a critical reflection of a society locked in perpetual systemic friction, where the streets routinely become zones of smoke, fire, and chaos. But on the other hand, you have to admire the absolute nonchalance and ironclad focus of someone jogging right through a riot because "the grind never stops." Only in France can political upheaval and a personal fitness journey share the exact same block.”

Meanwhile, France is counting the cost of some of its worst unrest in years at the weekend over the cost of living and under-funded public services.

Authorities say 2,500 people are in custody awaiting questioning ​while 149 are detained awaiting trial.