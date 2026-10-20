Jay-Z 'selects' Jay-Z for upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show

Since 2019, Jay-Z has, according to reports, methodically selected artists to headline one of the key performances at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.



His company, Roc Nation, has partnered with the NFL for years, and last year the rap mogul chose Bad Bunny.

But for the upcoming halftime show, according to Puck News, the Empire State of Mind rap star — who previously selected the headliner — is considering becoming a headliner.

The report offered several reasons the Grammy-winning rapper could be a strong choice.

A giant in hip-hop, he hasn't released an album since 2017 but still has a catalogue of hit tracks that could play at the halftime show.

He has a rich history of headlining high-octane live events, making him well-suited to lead a high-stakes halftime show.

Not to mention, Jay-Z is recently celebrating the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt and the landmark 25th anniversary of The Blueprint.

Meanwhile, since Jay-Z took over selecting artists for the Super Bowl halftime show, he has chosen several key musicians.