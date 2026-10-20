Elon Musk discusses AI, robots, and a million-times-larger economy in new podcast

Elon Musk has shared his views on artificial intelligence, robotics and the future of the global economy in a new podcast released today, underlining how cutting-edge tools might revolutionize markets and potentially lead to an economy significantly larger than that of today.

In the premier episode of “The Builders” podcast, Musk predicts that digital superintelligence could amplify worldwide production by 20 to 30 percent with exponential molecular manufacturing.

Musk envisions robots and lunar mass drivers expanding the economy massively, shifting currency to physics-based metrics like energy and mass, while his personal fortune finances multi-planetary existence and green energy.

Musk argued that artificial intelligence and robots are the remaining path to solving the US national debt, claiming the issue resolved through frugal spending alone.

According to Musk, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) reform experiment he led ended without success, demonstrating that the government cannot solve its fiscal deficit through internal means alone.

According to Musk, he needs to have sufficient voting control in his companies to still be in charge. He further clarified that his so-called wealth is simply a percentage ownership in SpaceX and Tesla.

Musk further shed light on how digital intelligence could bring a significant increase in the economy of Earth, stating, “Dolphins and whales are actually very intelligent. But because they can’t manipulate complex objects, I think that actually made the value of intelligence much less.”

“Once you have a robot that can manipulate atoms, can shape objects, the value of the intelligence becomes exponentially greater because it can now do things. It could have a science lab and run experiments and try to understand the nature of the universe.”