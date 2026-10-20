Timothee Chalamet’s haunting war chant for ‘Dune: Part Three’ unveiled

A war chant behind a horde rally, titled Desert Chant, the first single from Dune: Part Three, centring Timothée Chalamet, has officially dropped.

Opening with a lullaby hum, the track slowly builds into a haunting baying for blood, hinting at the eventful battle to follow.

Under the sands of Arrakis, legendary composer Hans Zimmer produced the unforgiving war chant, returning for the third instalment to create the score.

Zimmer, in his statement, nodded to a dark turn in the forthcoming Dune chapter as Chalamet's role as Paul Atreides sets the stage for what critics say is a reckoning.

But before diving into that, the critically acclaimed composer shared how his interests and those of the franchise director, Dennis Villeneuve, converge on Dune.

“When two teenagers are deeply moved by the same novel that lets their imagination run wild, so wild that the mysticism and philosophy that captured their souls never let them go, they will inevitably meet and become creative brothers.”

For Zimmers, Dune is a reconnection to his youthful imagination, when he used to read Frank Herbert's Dune novels.

“For me, the beauty of working on ‘Dune’ was that it would take me back into a time of being full of youthful imagination, where everything was true, and the impossible was possible."

He continued, "I truly believe that Denis and I never stopped dreaming those dreams. The book lit like fire in us teenagers, but now we had learned the craft and knowledge, having done a few films, to turn our mental images into reality.”

Dune: Part Three opens in theatres on Dec. 18.