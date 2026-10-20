King Charles unveils rare treasures to Sultan of Oman

King Charles welcomed the Sultan of Oman for an official state visit on October 20.

After sharing the highlights of the visit on Instagram, now, the Royal Family has taken to stories to share further details.

In one of the pictures the Sultan Haitham bin Tariq could be seen getting a look at the historic Omani artefacts alongside the monarch, Queen Camilla and other royal figures.

The story read, “Their Majesties invited The Sultan to view a special exhibition of items relating to Oman from the Royal Collection.”

“Items included a historic book presented to Queen Victoria in 1875, and two of The King's watercolours of Oman, painted during his tour to the country in 1995,” another stated.

Notably, the grand arrangements included teas inspired by Omani Kahwa, the royals shared inspiration behind it, by writing, “While Kahwa is traditionally a spiced coffee, the concept has been adapted to draw on the long-standing British love of tea while preserving the aromatic spices and flavours that make Kahwa so distinctive: fragrant cardamom, delicate rose, sweet dates, and gentle warming spices.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Sultan Haitham bin Tariq’s visit is the first state visit by an Omani ruler in more than four decades.

However, the tour occurs under the “framework of reinforcing all that would elevate the facets of cooperation existing between the two countries across various domains, and the means of developing them in service of their mutual interests and aspirations in the present and the future,” according to Diwan of the Royal Court.