Netflix unveils release dates for three Rob Lowe projects

Rob Lowe has several projects ready for release on Netflix. The streamer has now unveiled the release dates.



Starting with Rob Lowe: The Outsider. It is a documentary that traces "Lowe's career, spanning from his breakout roles in The Outsiders and St. Elmo's Fire to his Emmy-nominated performance on The West Wing, while exploring how he navigated and sustained his long-standing Hollywood career."

It will air on Nov. 24. It will be followed by a holiday comedy titled In a Holidaze, starring Lowe, which will premiere on Netflix on Dec. 2.

The film's synopsis reads, "After making a romantic mistake of epic proportions, a directionless twenty-something finds herself trapped in a holiday time-loop, forced to relive the same Christmas at her family's cabin until she discovers what truly makes her happy."

Then, there is Lowe's podcast, Literally! With Rob Lowe, which is produced in partnership between Netflix and SiriusXM, will be available on Dec. 3.

Meanwhile, the podcast logline read, "This is literally a podcast where people I love, admire, and know well will be in a safe space to really let their hair down (assuming they have any). I will cover everything from the thoughtful to the extremely random. So join me and my guests from the world of movies, TV, sports, music, and culture for fun, wide-ranging, free-wheeling conversations."