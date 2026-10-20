‘The Prestige’ to get IMAX, 70mm re-release for 20th anniversary

The Prestige, a film by Christopher Nolan, has built a favourable reputation over the years, with fans appreciating that it rewards repeat viewings.



Now, to mark its 20th anniversary, the makers of The Prestige are set to bring it back to theatres, this time in IMAX and 70mm formats.

According to Variety, it will be the first time the film is released in such formats in theatres.

Another key reason for the re-release is the growing reputation of Nolan as an auteur in Hollywood.'

Since The Prestige, the filmmaker has gone on to direct critically and commercially successful films such as The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, Interstellar and Oppenheimer.

At the milestone, in a statement, Nolan said, “I’m very excited to bring ‘The Prestige’ back to the big screen and particularly thrilled to offer audiences the chance to see it on 70 mm film and on IMAX for the first time."

The Prestige, meanwhile, grossed $100 million globally and earned two nods at the Academy Awards.

The logline of the film read, "Two magicians dismantle their lives to outmanoeuvre each other following a shared tragedy. They chase the ultimate illusion across Victorian London, sacrificing sanity and safety to master a teleportation feat that defies all logic."