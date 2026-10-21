Rare pink dolphin captivates beachgoers after sighting off Oman coast

Stunning footage of the unusual marine mammals swimming near Muscat has gone viral, sparking global fascination among wildlife enthusiasts

By Hafsa Naeem Baig
Published October 21, 2026
Rare pink dolphin captivates beachgoers after sighting off Oman coast ( Aspects of this picture are AI)
Rare pink dolphin captivates beachgoers after sighting off Oman coast ( Aspects of this picture are AI)

Beachgoers and marine enthusiasts along the picturesque coastline of Oman experienced a rare and memorable event when an unusual pod of pink-colored dolphins surfaced near Qantab Beach in Muscat.

The striking marine mammals were caught on camera swimming gracefully close to the shoreline, prompting the footage to rapidly spread across social media platforms and spark global curiosity.

While pink river dolphins are commonly associated with the Amazon basin, observing pale or pinkish marine dolphins in coastal ocean waters is an extraordinary occurrence. 

Marine specialists explain that this unique pigmentation can occasionally happen due to natural variations in skin coloration, lighting conditions, or blood vessels showing through thinner areas of the animals' skin. 

The breathtaking encounter has delighted wildlife lovers and drawn renewed attention to the rich and diverse marine life inhabiting Oman's coastal waters.

Hafsa Naeem Baig
Hafsa Naeem is an entertainment reporter specialising in K-dramas, films, and celebrity-driven stories. She explores global content trends and audience engagement, delivering accessible coverage that captures the emotional and cultural impact of entertainment across diverse viewership.
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