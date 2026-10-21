Rare pink dolphin captivates beachgoers after sighting off Oman coast ( Aspects of this picture are AI)

Beachgoers and marine enthusiasts along the picturesque coastline of Oman experienced a rare and memorable event when an unusual pod of pink-colored dolphins surfaced near Qantab Beach in Muscat.

The striking marine mammals were caught on camera swimming gracefully close to the shoreline, prompting the footage to rapidly spread across social media platforms and spark global curiosity.

While pink river dolphins are commonly associated with the Amazon basin, observing pale or pinkish marine dolphins in coastal ocean waters is an extraordinary occurrence.

Marine specialists explain that this unique pigmentation can occasionally happen due to natural variations in skin coloration, lighting conditions, or blood vessels showing through thinner areas of the animals' skin.

The breathtaking encounter has delighted wildlife lovers and drawn renewed attention to the rich and diverse marine life inhabiting Oman's coastal waters.