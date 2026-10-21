Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift caught off guard by this one phone call

Travis Kelce revealed the call which he and Taylor Swift never saw coming.

In a new episode of New Heights podcast, Travis opened up about his older brother Jason Kelce's participation in the Squatober challenge, which is a month-long squat training challenge.

“I knew Jason was doing Squatober,” the NFL star added, “He actually asked me how much weight I have in my basement. I didn’t even add it up. I just told him how many weights I had. And he was like, ‘Oh, okay, cool, I’ll bring some.’ So he flew to Kansas City with — what was it, 50 lbs.?”

Travis went on to explain, “A couple extra plates to throw on the old squat bar,” adding, “Absolutely hilarious, the most meathead thing I think I’ve ever seen Jason do.”

Further recalling how he got an early-morning call from Jason which left him and his wife, Taylor stunned, Travis said, “I get a call at 7:30 in the morning. In my mind, I’m thinking worst-case scenario.”

He continued, “I’m like, ‘Oh, s---. Is everything okay? Maybe after the run Jason’s in the hospital, he blew his knee out or something.’ I dunno, I was worst-case scenario, the brain was just waking up. I was like, ‘Uhh, you okay?’”

“Jason’s like, ‘Yeah, can you come spot me?’ I was just like, ‘No way!’”

“I got my ankle wrap. And he’s like, ‘Nah, nah, it’s bench, it’s bench. It’s not squat.’ And I’m like, cool, ‘cause I wouldn’t be able to save you if it was a f---ing back squat. I’m like, ‘Cool, I’ll come down,’” Taylor's husband added further.

Speaking about the pop superstar’s unfiltered reaction to the whole situation, Travis shared, “I’m walking out of the room, and Taylor’s like, ‘This is f---ed up.’ And I’m just like, ‘Nah, it’ll be good. It’ll be good!’”

It is pertinent to mention here that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift tied the knot on July 3, 2026, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.