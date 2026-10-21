Unitree unveils H2-X humanoid robot: Meet the 'Kung Fu Legend Guardian'

Unitree, a Chinese robotics firm, has unveiled a new humanoid robot named H2-X which shows skillful mastery in Kung Fu moves.

Dubbed “King Fu Legend Guardian”, the robot is 182cm tall, 70 kg humanoid built on its H2 platform with 31 degrees of freedom and powerful leg joints for high-impact moves like platform jumps and dynamic poses.

The striking demo showcases up to 8 hours of endurance for serving and guarding roles. Unitree’s new H2-X humanoid robot features an impressive eight-hour battery life and powerful physical force, so much so that safety warnings advise keeping a safe distance.

Viewers praised the human-like motions and rapid progress, mixing awe with jokes about its martial arts flair and notes on its influence in the global robotics scene.

Some started comparing the position of the US in robotics manufacturing with China. One user wrote, “if you're wondering how dire robotics manufacturing in the US is: in the last 2 months there have been 3 robotics startups that just wrap a Unitree G1.”

Another user commented, “This is Unitree H2-X Kung Fu Legend Guardian. China is literally training robots to kick human a**.

“We got the Kung Fu fighting robots before dishwashing ones,” the third one wrote.