Americans begin early voting in key states ahead of November election

Early voting has reportedly begun in several key states ahead of the November election, providing voters an opportunity to cast their ballots before Election Day.

The in-person voting has started in states including Alaska, Virginia, Minnesota, Nebraska, and West Virginia with deadlines extending into early November.

Trump urged supporters to swamp Democrats with massive turnout posting about urgent measures for mail-in ballots and in-person voting while highlighting Republican races up and down the ballot. It has been observed that both parties are driving voter participation through targeted outreach and assistance as official timelines vary by state, so voters must check local location election sites for relevant details.

Trump posted on Truth Social, “Early Voting, in-person, is UNDERWAY NOW in the Great State of Alaska. If you have a mail-in ballot, return it immediately and, if not, GO VOTE at the Polls RIGHT NOW, and get everyone you know to VOTE FOR THE REPUBLICAN IN EVERY RACE, UP AND DOWN THE BALLOT..”

The post drew responses from users with one writing, “ Alaska voters, make your voices heard! Turnout matters, and every vote counts. Get informed, make a plan, and show up at the polls.”

Second added, “Alaskans, vote early and return those ballots now! Let’s keep Alaska red and deliver strong Republican wins on November 3. Your vote matters.”