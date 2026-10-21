Kourtney Kardashian recalls Kim Kardashian’s secret marriage at 19

Kourtney Kardashian revealed how Kim Kardashian's secret marriage left her feeling betrayed.

A video clip shared by People Magazine of the upcoming episode of The Kardashians season 8, in which Kourtney could be seen speaking with her stepdaughter Alabama Barker.

However, during the conversation Alabama opened up about her ongoing tensions with brother Landon Barker, saying, “We’re in an argument.”

She went on to explain, “We just had a disagreement and I found something out, and I told my father, and [Landon] didn’t like that.”

Notably, the decision was for Landon’s “own good,” but due to the conflict they have been out of contact for almost four weeks.

Sharing her own relatable experience, when her sister Kim Kardashian married Damon Thomas at the age of 19, the mother of three stated, “Four weeks? I told you, I didn’t talk to Kim once for four weeks in high school, no, college.”

“Kim got married when she was 19 and she didn’t tell me — my friends told me,” the eldest Kardashian sister recalled.

“So I told my mom, ‘cause my mom kept saying, ‘It’s so funny, the nail girl was saying, ‘Congratulations, your daughter got married.’ And then Kim was like, ‘You’re ruining my life!’” she further recalled.

It is pertinent to mention here that Kim tied the knot with music producer, Damon, and it was her first marriage, however, it lasted almost three years before ending in divorce.

Notably, after Damon, Kim has been married two more times, to Kris Humphries from 2011 to 2013, and to Kanye West from 2014 to 2022.