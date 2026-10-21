Ana de Armas spotted with unknown old man?

Multiple bold photos of a couple have been widely circulated on social media with misleading claims that they feature Hollywood actor Ana de Armas.

The photos that appeared on X have garnered over five million views within a few hours when shared from a single account.

The claim that accompanied the photos read: “Ana de Armas at 21 years old in Ibiza alongside a much older man; the photos were taken in July 2009.

At that time, Ana de Armas was not yet a Hollywood star. She lived in Spain and was making a splash in the television series 'El Internado'. The man's exact identity and

The man's exact identity and the nature of their relationship have never been confirmed.”

However, claims made in the X post are incorrect because the photos did not show Ana de Armas.

There’s also no proof of the actress having a public affair with an older man.

Ana de Armas, 38, and Tom Cruise, 64, had a brief, nine-month relationship that started in early 2025 and ended amicably in October 2025.

Ana de Armas, known for her breakout roles in 'Knives Out,' 'Blade Runner 2049,' and as Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde,' has had her share of high-profile relationships.

She was previously married to Spanish actor Marc Clotet from 2011 to 2013 and famously dated Ben Affleck in 2020.

She was also linked to Manuel Anido Cuesta, the stepson of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel.