'It's insulting': Kylie Jenner leaves Gigi Hadid, other supermodels 'furious' for major reason

Victoria’s Secret has remained tight-lipped

Hollywood insiders have claimed that Kylie Jenner has left Bella and Gigi Hadid besides other supermodels furious after the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Rob Shuter, citing the insiders, has claimed that Kylie walked away with the biggest paycheck of the night, and other supermodels are not happy.

She pocketed an astonishing $5 million for approximately five minutes of work, earning more than supermodel Gigi Hadid, her sister Bella Hadid and Gisele Bündchen!

The insider said, “Kylie got the biggest check, and the supermodels are furious.”

“These women spent decades building their careers. Kylie shows up for five minutes, collects millions and walks away. It’s insulting!”

The source also revealed to the expert, “Kylie had her own private dressing room, personal security and unlimited VIP tickets.” “Everyone else followed the rules. Kylie was treated like she owned the place!”

However, the close insiders describe resentment over celebrity status overshadowing modeling credentials.

“Victoria’s Secret used to celebrate supermodels. Now it celebrates Instagram followers,” the source continued. “The women who built this brand are watching a reality star become its highest-paid attraction!”

Meanwhile, Victoria’s Secret has remained tight-lipped about individual salaries and backstage perks, but one insider insists the controversy sends an unmistakable message.

“Being a supermodel doesn’t pay nearly as well as being a Kardashian!”