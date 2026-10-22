Val Chmerkovskiy gets return date on 'DWTS' after suspension

Val Chmerkovskiy is back on Dancing with the Stars.

He only missed the October 20 episode after a suspension. Reports have now emerged that Chmerkovskiy, 40, has restarted rehearsals with his dance partner, Jenna Dewan. He is expected to return to the show on Tuesday, October 27.

The suspension was the first in the show’s history. It all started with a comment Chmerkovskiy made about judge Carrie Ann Inaba.

On the October 13 episode, Inaba critiqued the samba of his wife, Jenna Johnson, and Harry Shum Jr. She pointed out an illegal lift. Johnson questioned her.

Inaba then read the definition of a lift and said the couple broke the rules.

Chmerkovskiy later wrote a TikTok comment, which has since been deleted. It reportedly said fans almost saw “the Fresh Prince” enter the ballroom. The remark seemed to refer to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. Inaba replied in an Instagram post that was also deleted.

Chmerkovskiy then apologised to her and said he deeply regretted the reference. He said he wanted to defend his wife and did not think about what the joke implied.

In a wave of backlash, BBC Studios, which produces the show, said he would sit out “Dedication Night.”

Alan Bersten, 32, stepped in for Dewan’s routine that night after his elimination earlier this season. They danced a Viennese waltz to Unchained Melody.

Dancing with the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and Disney+.