Anthony Joshua sends defiant message ahead of Tyson Fury fight: ‘I am going to stomp all over..’
Joshua and Fury will fight in a massive showdown in Cardiff on December 11
Anthony Joshua has sent a strong yet defiant message ahead of his mega-fight with Tyson Fury.
Joshua and Fury will fight in a massive showdown in Cardiff on December 11 to settle an enduring rivalry between both stars.
Speaking at the launch of Under Armour’s HeatGear and ColdGear Baselayers designed for athletes who embraced pressure.
"Pressure comes with every part of this sport. Every training session, every fight, every expectation. I've learned that you shouldn’t run from it.”
He also shared his thoughts of how the fight’s authorities wanted Fury would win this match but he asserted that he would do the right thing.
“But if that means that people will then hate me and want to see me fail, then I am going to stomp all over you and raise a war that you are not ready for.”
“I want to do good, but if someone hits you, you stab them. If you f** with me and you want to see me lose, I will f* you up even more. It’s like that now. That’s just how it is. That’s just my mentality. Now it’s just ‘f** everyone’ and that’s just it.
“He’ll be trying to get under my skin, 100 per cent. I need to be stoic and calm because it’s nothing personal. I know what sort of person he is.”
After years of eager anticipation, the pair will finally square off at Principality Stadium, TalkSport reports. Both fighters step into the ring with impressive resumes as former unified heavyweight champions.
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