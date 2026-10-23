Samantha Markle reveals what she knows as father faces FBI over child pornography allegations

Samantha Markle reveals what she knows as father faces FBI over child pornography

The accusations are full of sordid details about what has been found in Thomas Markle Sr.’s personal archives, and after many hours of coverage, Meghan’s step-sister Samantha Markle has finally come forward with what she knows.

She is of the opinion that these are all outrageous lies being flung at her father because he cut off Thomas Markle Jr.

According to the Daily Mail she’s said, “first came out with these lies a few weeks ago when the cash from my dad was cut off. He has used dad as a cash cow for years and once the money stopped he made up the most outrageous lies he could to try and make money from the media.”

She also didn’t hold back in her concluding remarks either and said, “there is no merit in these disgusting allegations whatsoever and my brother is disgusting for making them up. He wants to destroy our dad. Shame on him.”

What is the Allegation Against Thomas Markle Sr.?

For those unversed, The Sun claims a "sickening hoard" of child sex abuse material has been found at Markle Sr.'s home in the Philippines.

How Did Markle Jr. Find his Collection?

“Markle Sr. had been forced to leave the house in May and return to the US after suffering a stroke and a blood clot which led to the amputation of his left leg. But he is alleged to have abandoned the enormous stash of vile content packed into storage boxes. Thomas Jnr, 60, told police he unearthed the horrific pictures and videos mixed up with innocent family mementos. He also contacted FBI investigators in the US who are also set to launch their own probe.”

When Did the Investigation Begin?

Thomas Markle Jr. Is said to have contacted the FBI around July 10th, 2026, through the US-based National Centre for Exploited and Missing Children.