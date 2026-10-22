Elon Musk invests in Ellison’s Skydance media company: Here’s why

Elon Musk has reportedly invested roughly $1 billion in SkyDance-a significant move in providing a much-needed cash influx to cut costs and boost its stock price.

The deal came alongside capital contributions from SkyDance’s co-investors including board member Laurene Powell Jobs. Musk has publicly praised the Ellisons and Skydance, sparking rumors of a more expansive partnership between Starlink-Musk’s lower Earth orbit satellite network, and Skydance.

In this connection, billionaire cable executive John Malone said on Tuesday, “ He's gonna have to re-engineer all of those channels, and figure out how they morph into streams themselves rather than just traditional linear.”

Musk’s commitment is part of a major effort by SkyDance to raise equity investments. It is crucial to note that Ellison’s father, Larry Ellison has a history with Musk; moreover the Oracle co-founder invested $1 billion in Musk’s 2022 deal to acquire Twitter, now called X.

On social platform X, users have been responding with one writing, “Assuming the demand musk made as part of this was to fire all black people from the networks.”

Second remarked, “The real story isn’t just about $1 billion. It’s about who controls the platforms that shape what millions of people watch, hear, and believe. Capital is power, but influence over culture and information can be even more valuable.”

Third added, “Monday marks the date for Skydance Quarterly Report, market predictions are on the rise terming it a good investment.”