Miley Cyrus did something unexpected for her fan
Miley Cyrus helps a fan through her scariest moments
Miley Cyrus supports a fan battling breast cancer.
The renowned singer performed two shows at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on October 16 and 18. However, Cash Jacobs, who is a fan undergoing cancer treatment also attended the show.
Notably, on Thursday, Oct. 15 the fan took to social media to share her wish for Miley to shave her head.
The day after, Cash posted a video before the concert and expressed her nervousness and said that “wouldn’t have any hair left for Miley to shave because it’s falling out so rapidly.”
She continued, “At this point she’ll have about three strands to shave. That’s okay, it’s better than nothing.”
“I am going to wear a wig tonight because I’m a little self-conscious about my balding head, but if she calls out my name or anything of the sort, I’m going to rip my wig right off and wave it in the air so that she can locate me,” Cash added further.
Although her wish remained unfulfilled after the first show, Miley’s team invited her back for the second show, as Cash wrote alongside a video on TikTok in which the singer could be seen shaving her head. “She took the time to meet me after and help me through one of the scariest and most intimate moments of my life,” Cash wrote.
In the video Miley said to Cash, “You can be soft and strong at the same time. You’re going to brave the storm.”
“Thank you to the universe for bringing us together and celebrating our connection and what music does for the world,” she added.
“You got cute ears, you got a good-shaped head. You’ve got a gorg face,” Miley continued, “Thank you for asking me to do this. I am honored to be the one that you asked to share this moment with and thank you.”
“They say don’t meet your idols. Well I did. And it was everything and more,” Cash wrote in the caption.
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