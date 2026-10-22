Miley Cyrus did something unexpected for her fan

Miley Cyrus supports a fan battling breast cancer.

The renowned singer performed two shows at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on October 16 and 18. However, Cash Jacobs, who is a fan undergoing cancer treatment also attended the show.

Notably, on Thursday, Oct. 15 the fan took to social media to share her wish for Miley to shave her head.

The day after, Cash posted a video before the concert and expressed her nervousness and said that “wouldn’t have any hair left for Miley to shave because it’s falling out so rapidly.”

She continued, “At this point she’ll have about three strands to shave. That’s okay, it’s better than nothing.”

“I am going to wear a wig tonight because I’m a little self-conscious about my balding head, but if she calls out my name or anything of the sort, I’m going to rip my wig right off and wave it in the air so that she can locate me,” Cash added further.

Although her wish remained unfulfilled after the first show, Miley’s team invited her back for the second show, as Cash wrote alongside a video on TikTok in which the singer could be seen shaving her head. “She took the time to meet me after and help me through one of the scariest and most intimate moments of my life,” Cash wrote.

@cashjacobs_2 They say don’t meet your idols. Well I did. And it was everything and more. Miley not only flew me back out to LA with tickets to night 2 at the Hollywood Bowl but she took the time to meet me after and help me through one of the scariest and most intimate moments of my life. Finding out I had breast cancer, getting a port put in my chest and starting chemo was hard enough as it is. Never mind the side effects I’d soon be facing from the chemo. Her music has always lifted me in some of the hardest times of my life. And when they pass, I can listen to her songs and be reminded that I got through it and came out stronger. Between major depressive episodes and finding out I have stage 3 breast cancer. I am lucky enough to have reached her and her team and been given this opportunity of a lifetime. And that’s not to be said without thanking the power of the internet and all the people that helped me make this wish come true. UNREAL. Miley is the softest, coolest, KINDEST, and most genuine human being I’ve ever had the privilege of meeting and spending time with. And not to mention her SHAVING MY F***ING HEAD!!!!! WHAT?!? I want to hold on to this moment and to always remember the conversations we had and what they mean for me. And more importantly, what they did for me at a time like this. Thank you to Katie and Mia for being a major roll in helping me make this wish a reality. I could not have done it without you. I love you. Thank you to Olivia and Tamzin for being so absolutely generous and kind. Thank you Priscilla for making this whole trip and experience entirely possible. We really are stuck with each other forever. Thank you to every single person who tagged Miley in my videos and those who tagged me in hers. Lastly, thank you @Miley Cyrus ♬ original sound - cashjacobs

In the video Miley said to Cash, “You can be soft and strong at the same time. You’re going to brave the storm.”

“Thank you to the universe for bringing us together and celebrating our connection and what music does for the world,” she added.

“You got cute ears, you got a good-shaped head. You’ve got a gorg face,” Miley continued, “Thank you for asking me to do this. I am honored to be the one that you asked to share this moment with and thank you.”

“They say don’t meet your idols. Well I did. And it was everything and more,” Cash wrote in the caption.