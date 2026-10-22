Jenna Ortega makes surprising confession about 'Wednesday' success

Jenna Ortega opened up about the success of Wednesday.

As the actress plays Wednesday Addams in the hit series, she revealed that she had her doubts about the show during the production of season 1.

Appearing on the episode of Happy Sad Confused podcast, Ortega shared that during the early days of production she didn't think that it was "working at all."

However, seeing the success of the show, Ortega admitted it was a surprise for her. "I couldn’t believe it. I really couldn’t believe it."

"They had sent me an episode or two to watch out of courtesy before [season 1] came out, and I couldn’t make it through the first five minutes," she added.

For those unaware, Wednesday became one of Netflix's biggest successes with its first season being ranked as the streaming giant's biggest successes.

Furthermore, Jenna Ortega admitted, "So when people started freaking out over it, and I started getting recognized ... It really felt like some sick mind game that the world was [playing]."

"I just thought — there’s no way. Still to this day, I am a little confused by it," she added, noting that she was "very stressed out" because initially she struggled to connect with the producer and director.

"I had never worked with someone like Tim before, and Tim is very, very shy. He’s opened up a bunch, but when you start working with him, he does not speak," she said.