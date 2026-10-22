JD Vance defends Musk on Starlink amid rising Ukraine tensions

US Vice President JD Vance has defended Elon Musk over SpaceX Starlink’s role amid rising tensions surrounding Ukraine as the satellite network remains a cornerstone of discussions regarding the war and US assistance to Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters before a flight, Vance said Musk’s private company shouldn't have to navigate the Ukraine-Russia war without clear guidance from the US government. He called out European nations for heavily regulating SpaceX while relying on its technology and American military backing.

The remarks follow a report of Musk slowing military-grade Starlink for Ukrainian drones with Vance connecting it to broader policy debates.

Vance further addressed European criticism over satellite access restrictions, “European countries depend on American technology, American businesses, and the American military, while at the same time European political leaders love to bash the United States allies that they depend upon so much.”

“Elon Musk runs a private corporation. And I think it's completely understandable that he doesn't want to get in the middle of what is a war between two state actors without the United States government effectively directing him on what to do, he continued.”

Before leaving Ohio for Nebraska to campaign for Republican candidates, Vance also addressed polls showing some Republicans trailing their Democratic opponents, urging GOP voters to disregard unfavorable polling data campaigns as though they were behind, and present their core message to voters.