Chris Pratt makes ‘exciting’ confession about Star-Lord comeback

Chris Pratt confirmed that Star-Lord will return!

The renowned actor played the super-hero character, Peter Quill as known as Star-Lord in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, in 2014. Notably, Star-Lord has not returned to the MUC, since 2023.

In an episode of The Playlist‘s Bingeworthy podcast, Chris has addressed his marvel comeback, stating, “I have a great relationship with [Marvel Studios co-presidents] Kevin [Feige] and Lou [D’Esposito], and there have been both ongoing conversations about how we make good on that promise and also hard action taken to make sure that we make good on that promise.”

“So yeah, you’ll see Star-Lord again, which is very exciting, but I’m not at liberty to say when that’s going to be, but he’s not going anywhere,” he further teased.

Previously, on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Hollywood star revealed that he had an amazing idea how to bring the superhero back and has already presented it to the president of Marvel Studio, Kevin Feigi.

“I personally have a really strong vision of what I would want him to do,” Chris continued, “And I think it’s f---ing great.”

“Yep. And I think that, you know, I’m down to contribute any way I can to them setting up the next 10 years of storytelling, you know? And also, I have a pretty strong idea of how I think I could contribute to that,” he further added.