Ariana Grande gets a new look ahead of 'Focker-in-Law' release

Ariana Grande has cut her hair into a flipped-end bob.

The Grammy winner, 33, showed off a retro-style bob in selfies on Instagram on Thursday, October 22.

Before this, she has long been known for sleek, tied-back hair. It started with her early ponytail and later shifted into buns and other tied-back styles. This time she wore her hair in a deep side part with flipped ends.

The new look comes with a color change too, as she moves away from her auburn hair and back to deep, glossy brunette.

The new cut comes before a planned break from public life. A rep announced on August 2 that Grande would step back from visibility, per People. The break follows the end of her Eternal Sunshine Tour on September 1.

It also follows the promotion of her new film, Focker-in-Law, which opens in theaters on November 25. The rep said she wants to end the tour on a high note.

They said she needs a break from public scrutiny. Grande still plans to promote the film.

The post also comes days after sad news. On Monday, Grande said her dog Coco had died. Coco had been with her for 17 years.