What happened to child pornography stash found with Thomas Markle?

A number of hours ago, news hit mainstream media that Thomas Markle Sr., father to Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex is currently being investigated for the possession of child pornographic material, that has allegedly been found in ‘vast’ quantities in his home, in the Philippines.

What is the Allegation?

The allegation, revealed initially by The Sun claims, “ the sickening hoard at his home in the Philippines, where Thomas Jnr found it.”

What Does Meghan Markle Think?

While Meghan herself hasn’t spoken publicly, her inner circle has come forward since the news broke and tell the outlet, “Now maybe people will finally understand why she has had nothing to do with her father since 2018.”

What is pertinent to mention about this stash is the fact that the discovery, made by his son, involves there being “hundreds, if not thousands” of child sexual abuse material, in “large boxes” in his home.

Earlier it was also reported, “cops investigating the Duchess of Sussex’s estranged dad are now preparing to seize the evidence.”

How Did Markle Jr. Find his Collection?

“Markle Snr had been forced to leave the house in May and return to the US after suffering a stroke and a blood clot which led to the amputation of his left leg. But he is alleged to have abandoned the enormous stash of vile content packed into storage boxes. Thomas Jnr, 60, told police he unearthed the horrific pictures and videos mixed up with innocent family mementos. He also contacted FBI investigators in the US who are also set to launch their own probe.”

Has Thomas Markle Jr. Spoken Out?

He has, and according to the outlet, claims, “When I found this material I was horrified and I had no option but to report my dad. I have supported, cared for him and helped him for years — but that stops now. I won’t speak to my father ever again unless I’m called to give evidence against him.”

Why Was Thomas Markle Jr. Going Through His Father’s Storage Boxes?

This question has also been raging, and the outlet claims, he “triggered the investigation” after “searching for a phone for his Filipino girlfriend’s father in boxes of Thomas Snr’s belongings.”

In one of the mobiles, a 15-minute video of naked little girls came up, and in many others, the victims were no older than 11, and some of the images involved sex acts actually going on.

When Did the Investigation Begin?

Thomas Markle Jr. Is said to have contacted the FBI around July 10th, 2026, through the US-based National Centre for Exploited and Missing Children.

What Has Thomas Markle Jr. Told Pals Behind Closed Doors?

According to the same outlet, and some pals who wish to remain anonymous, “there was an unbelievable amount of stuff — old family home movies on VHS cassettes, books, nine mobile phones, along with the Emmy Awards he won for his TV work. But there were also many more worrying items which I’d never seen before — old books that turned out to be full of naked little girls. Then the technician helped me turn on the first hard drive and I gasped when all of the icons suddenly appeared. His desktop was full of row- upon-row of thumbnail pictures linking to the most sickening child abuse imaginable. The worst of the worst.”