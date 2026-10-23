Karoline Leavitt reveals what President Trump wants in his next press secretary

Former White House press secretary Karoline has revealed what President Donald Trump wants in his next White House press secretary after Katie Zacharia stepped down this role barely after five days of stint.

While speaking in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Leavitt weighed in on the role of her successor Zacharia as a press secretary, suggesting the job “obviously was not for her.”

“Look, White House press secretary is a tough job. I know that because I did it,” she said.

“Many people say it’s one of the hardest jobs in politics. It takes a lot of preparation. Sometimes you don’t know how someone will perform until they go out there. As the president said, we wish Katie the best. The job obviously was not for her.”

According to Leavitt, “Nobody understands the press better than Donald Trump. He knows that he needs someone who is tough, who is smart, who understands his policies, who is loyal and can go out there and put up a fight.”

She said she also offered Trump her help to find candidates suitable for this job, especially “someone who can serve him and the country better.”

Speaking about the potential suitable candidate to whom Trump will choose next, Leavitt said that the president is still looking over options as many people want this job as it offers you credible opportunities in the long run.

Leavitt served as White House Press Secretary from the beginning of President Trump’s second term until August 27.

She stepped down from the high-pressure role to focus on her family and spend more time with her two young children, including a newborn daughter born in May.

After leaving the office, the Trump administration selected Zacharia for this role but she made his first disastrous debut on the podium which drew criticism from netizens and officials.

Despite the hype, Zacharia fell short during her first briefing October 13, which lasted a measly 14 minutes. Within 5 days, she had been fired from this job.