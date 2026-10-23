Trump fires back at Karl Rove, calls him a ‘loser’ over rally criticism

President Donald Trump has called out Republican strategist Karl Rove as a “ loser” after Rove slammed his midterm election rallies. The exchange underlined mounting tensions over the Republican Party's strategy ahead of the midterm elections.

However, Trump defended his approach, citing packed venues, five-mile attendee lines, and polling gains for backed candidates like in Ohio. Rove has argued in multiple columns that centering on Trump risks tying GOP candidates to his sinking public support on the eve of the election.

Trump just cooked Karl Rove for saying Trump’s rallies may retaliate, adding, “Karl Rove doesn't know what he's talking about... Right now, every place I'm going to is FULLY LOADED with people in lines outside trying to get in. I'm going to Fort Myers right now. They say there's a line of people that's five miles long.”

“Every place I've gone to I've helped, and every place wants me. The one problem is I'm one person.”

Rover stated in a column published in the Wall Street Journal, “It's too soon to know if this bet will pay off, but it carries real risks. The rallies keep him in the headlines, but as a partisan figure in a midterm election in which voters render their verdict on him. His biggest fans would probably vote anyway. Less enthusiastic supporters are the ones whose votes Republicans need, Rove continues to argue.”