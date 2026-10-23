Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend voices support for Lula before Brazil election
Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti uses her Instagram to urge people to vote for Lula on Sunday
Italian model Vittoria Ceretti has voiced support for Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
Using her Instagram Story, the girlfriend of Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio urged voters to back Lula in the country's October 25 presidential runoff.
The post was originally written by Brazilian fashion photographer Rafael Pavarotti.
The post shared by Vittoria read, “For democracy. For Indigenous peoples. For the Amazon. For education and science. For Culture. For the freedom to be who we are.For a Brazil without hunger, with dignity for everyone. For life and our future. Vote Lula. Vote 13.”
The number 13 refers to the ballot number associated with Lula’s Workers’ Party.
Meanwhile President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was due to clash with his right-wing challenger Flavio Bolsonaro in a second and final televised debate on Friday, as both make a last-ditch effort to sway undecided voters.
The son of former far-right president Jair Bolsonaro beat Lula by two percentage points in the first round of presidential elections earlier this month, nabbing 47 percent of the vote.
The senator's surprise lead has kicked the Brazilian left into action, with enormous rallies staged across the country ahead of Sunday's runoff.
The incumbent, on the cusp of 81, has meanwhile upped his social media game at the eleventh hour, posting selfie-mode videos and even buying his first-ever cell phone.
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